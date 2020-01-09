|
Elethia Washington N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Elethia Washington, 71, of North Charleston, SC are invited to attend her Homegoing services on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00pm at New Zion RMUE Church, 4607 Dorsey Ave, N. Charleston, SC. Walk-thru will be Friday, January 10 from 6:00-8:00pm at SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting Street Road, N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone # 843-744-8761. www.suburbanfh.com.She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her siblings: Randy Washington (Gwendolyn), Cornell Washington (Barbara) both of Charleston, SC, Deborah Washington and Beverly Grant (William) both of N. Charleston, SC; other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020