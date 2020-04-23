|
|
Elias Foy Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Elias Foy are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Venning Cemetery, Wando, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Foy is survived by his wife, Lonnette Edwards; his children, Aylicia (David) Brown, Kayla Givens, Travell Edwards, Courtney Edwards, and Shyheim Grant; sisters, Deborah (Joseph) Glover, Jackie Smalls, and Jean Smalls; brothers, Benjamin (Kerry) Foy, Raymond Foy, Charles Foy, Richard (Kimberly) Nelson, Timothy (Gloria) Smalls, Alvin Smalls, and Gerald (Aiysha) Maxwell; aunts, Eartha (Hugh) Pelzer, Margaret Foy, and Yolanda Bert; uncles, Henry Foy, Ulysses Vanderhorst, and Frankie Vanderhorst; grandchildren, David Fitzgerald Brown, III, London Symone Brown, and Keyshawn Givens-Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Smalls and Elias Vanderhorst-Jenkins; and an aunt, Joroda Vanderhorst. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020