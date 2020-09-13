Elias Smalls Summerville - Mr. Elias Smalls, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The son of the late Cohen Smalls, Sr. and Gertrude Smalls Johnson, who preceded him in death. The father of Carole (Michael) Smith of Summerville, SC, Vanessa Smalls of Columbia, SC, G. Katrina (Derrick, Sr.) Deas of Summerville, SC; Rickie (Yulonda) Smalls, Sr., of Fayetteville, NC., Honorary daughter; Gretchen (Charles) Rivers of Ladson, SC; brother of Cohen Smalls, Jr. of Ridgeville, SC, Oscar Smalls, LA California, Joseph Green Pensacola, FL, and Edward Green, Jacksonville, FL. Two siblings preceded him in death; Berthalee Gethers and Neely Green. Six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. The graveside service for Mr. Smalls will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Brownsville Cemetery, Summerville, SC. There will be no walk through viewing for Mr. Smalls this evening. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
