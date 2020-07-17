Elijah Brown, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Elijah Brown, Sr., 87, entered into eternal rest on July 17, 2020; Residence: 1733 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Mr. Brown is the husband of Mrs. Julia Vanderhorst Brown; father of Mr. Elijah Brown, Jr. (Mary), Mrs. Saletha B. McFadden (Gabriel), Mrs. Julia B. McCall (Calvin), Ms. Annette Yvonne McFadden, Mr. Anthony Brown (Irene), Mr. Kevin Brown, Mr. Fred Allen Brown (Nataki), Mr. Ray Charles Capers and Mr. James Capers; brother of, Mr. William Washington and Mr. Robert Goodwin. Mr. Brown was a Commercial Building Maintenance Manager. Condolences may be sent to the family of www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
