Elijah Brown Sr.
Elijah Brown, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Elijah Brown, Sr., 87, entered into eternal rest on July 17, 2020; Residence: 1733 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Mr. Brown is the husband of Mrs. Julia Vanderhorst Brown; father of Mr. Elijah Brown, Jr. (Mary), Mrs. Saletha B. McFadden (Gabriel), Mrs. Julia B. McCall (Calvin), Ms. Annette Yvonne McFadden, Mr. Anthony Brown (Irene), Mr. Kevin Brown, Mr. Fred Allen Brown (Nataki), Mr. Ray Charles Capers and Mr. James Capers; brother of, Mr. William Washington and Mr. Robert Goodwin. Mr. Brown was a Commercial Building Maintenance Manager. Condolences may be sent to the family of www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral Arrangements will be announce by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429, (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Awendaw
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
