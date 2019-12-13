|
|
In Loving Memory Of My Beloved Husband ELIJAH MURRAY, JR. Jan. 4, 1952 ~ Dec. 14, 2018 Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You've always meant so much to me and you always will. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain but you're forever in my heart until we meet again. Your Loving Wife, Madaline
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 14, 2019