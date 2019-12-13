|
In Loving Memory Of ELIJAH MURRAY JR. Jan. 4, 1952 ~ Dec. 14, 2018 Dear Daddy, Da, Grandaddy, Our Hero Today we celebrate your life, your dash, and the day that you got to see Jesus face to face. Although our hearts are sad because you aren't here with us physically, the memories we shared will live on forever. Your legacy lives through each of us. Not a day goes by without us reminiscing about the things you would say or do. We know that you are in heaven making everyone laugh or giving advice. We miss you more than words can articulate, however, we understand God had other plans. We are living to see you again! Until then, we love you, kisses to the sky, victory! Love, Your Children and Grandchildren
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 14, 2019