Elijah "Candy" Pinckney, Jr. AWENDAW, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Elijah "Candy" Pinckney, Jr., Owner/Operator of Pinckney Grocery Store, The eldest son of the late Mr. Elijah Pinckney, Sr., and Mrs. Josephine Glover Pinckney, his children Tamika (John) Pinckney-Dilligard, Elijah T. Pinckney, Tierra S. Pinckney and Darla (John) Godfrey, grandchildren Parker Dilligard, Kerrington Elijah Pinckney, John Godfrey, II, William Godfrey, III and Tristen Godfrey, sibling Mary Enoch, Florence Pinckney, Jennifer Pinckney, Edward (Lou Ester) Pinckney, Jerome (Laura) Pinckney and Robert B. Pinckney, aunts Estelle (John) Wright, Margaret Brown, brother and sisters-in-law George K. Shaw, Linda Broughton, and Carla Broughton, nieces and nephews are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday July 13, 2019, 10:30 am in Greater Zion AME Church, 4174 Hwy 17 North, Awendaw, SC interment church cemetery. Viewing this afternoon at the funeral home 3-8 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019