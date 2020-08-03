1/
Elijah "Boo" Prioleau Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elijah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elijah "Boo" Prioleau, Jr. SUMMERVILLE - The relatives and friends of Mr. Elijah "Boo" Prioleau, Jr. and those of his parents, Mr. Elijah and Mrs. Deidre Prioleau; those of siblings, Brian Somerville, Lideya Addis, Deneisha Prioleau, Angela Prioleau, Darrell Alston, Elijah Alston, Terrance Jones, Damon Frasier, Lakisha Frasier, Fruman Frasier, Angela Prioleau, and Elicia Prioleau; are invited to attend his Home-Going services on Wednesday, August 5, 2020; 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Summerville, SC; viewing and visitation will be held this evening; at AIKEN-CAPERS FUNERAL HOME, Summerville, SC; 5-7 PM. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved