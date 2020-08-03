Elijah "Boo" Prioleau, Jr. SUMMERVILLE - The relatives and friends of Mr. Elijah "Boo" Prioleau, Jr. and those of his parents, Mr. Elijah and Mrs. Deidre Prioleau; those of siblings, Brian Somerville, Lideya Addis, Deneisha Prioleau, Angela Prioleau, Darrell Alston, Elijah Alston, Terrance Jones, Damon Frasier, Lakisha Frasier, Fruman Frasier, Angela Prioleau, and Elicia Prioleau; are invited to attend his Home-Going services on Wednesday, August 5, 2020; 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Summerville, SC; viewing and visitation will be held this evening; at AIKEN-CAPERS FUNERAL HOME, Summerville, SC; 5-7 PM. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
