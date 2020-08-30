Elijah Prioleau JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. Elijah Prioleau will celebrate his life at a graveside service on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Payne Memorial Gardens, 1 Grimball Rd, Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held at the mortuary Monday from 4-6pm. Services will be live streamed on the Pasley's Mortuary Facebook page. Mr. Prioleau leaves to cherish his memories his children, Derrell Alston (Cattilion), Elijah Alston (Ronetta), Damon Frasier, Terrance Jones, Lakiesha Frasier, Framon Frasier, Angela Prioleau, Denesha Prioleau and Elicia Prioleau; siblings, Johnny Prioleau (Shirley), Alice Scott (Ronnie) and Theresa Tyler; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Masks are required at visitation and graveside service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston