Elijah Seabrook

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elijah Seabrook.
Service Information
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC
29407
(843)-571-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary Chapel
1115 5th Ave
Charleston, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Pasley's Mortuary Chapel
1115 5th Ave
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elijah Seabrook Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Elijah Seabrook are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:00 am in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in Hillsboro Brown Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday at the mortuary from 4-6pm. Mr. Seabrook leaves to cherish his memories; his brother, Lewis Simmons; a devoted aunt, Mrs. Elizabeth Simmons; a host of cousins and Friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.