Elijah Seabrook Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Elijah Seabrook are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:00 am in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in Hillsboro Brown Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday at the mortuary from 4-6pm. Mr. Seabrook leaves to cherish his memories; his brother, Lewis Simmons; a devoted aunt, Mrs. Elizabeth Simmons; a host of cousins and Friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 29, 2019