Elijah Simmons Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Elijah "Ton" Simmons are invited to attend his Funeral Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, USA, 1851 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment - Island Memorial Gardens, Johns Island, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Simmons is survived by his wife, Ida Mae Simmons; sons, Alexander Junior Simmons and Elijah Paul Magwood; adopted children, Joan Henderson (Derek), Shirley Magwood and Harvey Magwood; siblings, Dorothy Simmons, Albertha Simmons, Linda Simmons, Evelina Simmons, Earl Junior Simmons (Martha), Louis Simmons (Julie) and Frank Simmons (Willa Jean); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019