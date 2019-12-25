Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Elijah T. Funnie

Elijah T. Funnie Obituary
Elijah T. Funnie Charleston - Mr. Elijah T. Funnie, 90, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 23, 2019 Residence: Charleston, SC. Mr. Funnie is the husband of Mrs. Rosalee B. Funnie; and the father of Mrs. Patricia F. Williams, Mr. Eric Elijah Funnie, Mr. Travis William Funnie, and Mrs. Henrietta Kinloch Funnie. Mr. Funnie retired from The Charleston Air Force Base. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019
