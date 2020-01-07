|
Elijah White, Sr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Elijah White, Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 5100 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. White is survived by his wife, Sharon M. White; children, Demetrius McKelvey, Sr. (Kim), Aneshca White and Tynae Cochran-Gordon (Alonzo); grandchildren, Aaron White, Tamya Cochran, Taniyah McKelvey, Demetrius McKelvey, Jr., Darius Johnson, Neveah White and Kingston White; siblings, Edith Carolyn White, Leroy White, Jr., Joseph J. White, Sr. (Allie), Shelia W. Waring (Leroy, Sr.) and Cynthia W. Malden; sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn Mackey, Viola Jamison (Herbert), Jhonnie Pearl Green (Hezekiah), Lorton Mackey, Jr. (Sylvia) and Leroy Mackey (Avis); and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Elijah White, Jr. and sister, Delores W. Canty. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020