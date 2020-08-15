Elisabeth Jackson Rose SARASOTA, FL - Elisabeth (Libby) Jackson Rose passed away peacefully at her home in Sarasota, Florida on July 22, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 20, 1937. Libby was one of three children of Helen A. Jackson and Paul E. Jackson. She was predeceased by her sister, Constance Jackson and brother, Nathaniel A. Jackson. She attended St. Timothy's School and Vassar College. She was a member of the Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo Park, New York until her move to Charleston, South Carolina in 1977. She was Manager of the Historic Charleston foundation's Reproduction Shop and later lead sales associate at the retail store for 36 years. Libby is survived by three daughters from her first marriage to Thomas C. Amory, Rene;e Amory Ketcham of Greenwich, CT, Caroline Carhart Amory of Sarasota, Florida, Gillian Brookman Amory of Sarasota, FL as well as two grandchildren, Elizabeth Amory Ketcham of Greenwich, CT and Saunders Carhart Ketcham of Rye, NY. She was the devoted wife of George H. Rose, "the love of her life", who predeceased her on March 16th 2020. Libby will be remembered for her extraordinary needlepoint pillows designed and cherished by everyone in her family, as well as her passion for gardening and astronomy. Her love of the sea took her on daily walks to what is often called " the end of the earth", Folly Beach, South Carolina. Contributions may be made to the Historic Charleston Foundation: https://www.historiccharleston.org
