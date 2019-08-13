Elisabeth L. Haakmat Greene OVIEDO, FL - With much sadness, we regret to inform you of the death of Mrs. Elisabeth L. Haakmat Greene who died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the wife of Mr. Carl M. Greene of Oviedo, FL, and mother of Mr. William Anderson (Andy) Greene of Fort Lauderdale, FL. A memorial service was held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Oviedo, FL, on August 8th. A service will be held at a later date in Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019