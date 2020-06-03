Eliza S. Garrett Georgetown, SC - Mrs. Eliza Simpson Garrett, 84, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 1, 2020. Residence: Georgetown, SC. Mrs. Garrett was the widow of Mr. Calvin Garrett; and daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel and Molsie Grant Simpson. Mrs. Garrett was a retired Laundry Worker. The family of Mrs. Garrett will receive friends at her daughter's home at 2108 Emanuel St., Georgetown, SC 29440. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843) 722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.