Eliza S. Garrett Georgetown, SC - The relatives of Mrs. Eliza S. Garrett will celebrate her life at a private graveside service on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Bethel AME Church Cemetery. Mrs. Garrett is survived by her children, grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.