North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Aldridge
Elizabeth Aldridge

Elizabeth Aldridge Obituary
Elizabeth Aldridge JAMES ISLAND - Entered into eternal rest on February 20, 2020, Elizabeth Aldridge, residence James Island. The relatives and friends of Ms. Aldridge are respectfully invited to attend a visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. until NOON, with inhumation following in Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. She is survived by her daughter, Ms. Kenya Amon Brown, her father, Michael Aldridge, aunts Ashley Chestnut and Donna Hyatt. Arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC. Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
