Elizabeth Speissegger Allen N. Charleston - Elizabeth Speissegger Allen, 85, of North Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 16, 2020. Her Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Magnolia Cemetery, 70 Cunnington Avenue. A service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later time. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Elizabeth was born June 7, 1934, in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Dr. William Henley Smith Speissegger and Laura Agnes Saville Speissegger. She was a graduate of Queens College, Charlotte, NC, and retired Trident Academy Business Manager. She was a member of St. Andrews Parish United Methodist Church. Elizabeth will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She was a gracious host to her friends, and her home was the fulcrum of the family. She is survived by her three sons, William S. Allen (Ellen) of Lawrenceville, GA, Robert A. Allen of Macon, GA, John D. Allen (Kelly) of Brooklyn, NY; daughter, Betsy Allen Fanning (Jack) of Charleston, SC; sister, Caroline S. Mitchell (John) of Highpoint, NC, brother, Roger Allen (Peggy) of Chiefland, FL; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary S. Robertson. The family would like to thank the heroic caregivers at Harmony of West Ashley Memory Care as well as Crescent Hospice for their expert care and heartfelt kindness which they generously provided. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Parish United Methodist Church, 3225 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC, 29414.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020