Elizabeth Blackwell Summerville - Elizabeth (Betty) Irene Blackwell, 81, of Summerville, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to ARK of SC (www.thearkofsc.org). Elizabeth (Betty) was born August 26, 1938 in Asheville N.C. She was the daughter of Ernest Nicholas Von Glahn and Irene Vivian Keel. She was a homemaker, media specialist at Baptist College, worked with underprivileged children in Dorchester County and a preschool teacher at Good Shepherd School for many years. Elizabeth (Betty) is survived by her sons, Gregory K. Haselden (Georgia) and Jeffery H. Haselden both of Summerville SC. grandchildren; Ariel H. Murray (Ronnie) of Summerville, SC, Savannah F. Haselden (Tom) of Philadelphia PA, and PFC Drayton K. Haselden stationed at Fort Hood Texas. great-grandchild; Gavin T. Powers of Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded in death by her husbands H.H. (Rex) Haselden and Paul W. Blackwell as well as her sister June V. Oliver. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 25, 2020