Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Blackwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Blackwell Obituary
Elizabeth Blackwell Summerville - Elizabeth (Betty) Irene Blackwell, 81, of Summerville, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to ARK of SC (www.thearkofsc.org). Elizabeth (Betty) was born August 26, 1938 in Asheville N.C. She was the daughter of Ernest Nicholas Von Glahn and Irene Vivian Keel. She was a homemaker, media specialist at Baptist College, worked with underprivileged children in Dorchester County and a preschool teacher at Good Shepherd School for many years. Elizabeth (Betty) is survived by her sons, Gregory K. Haselden (Georgia) and Jeffery H. Haselden both of Summerville SC. grandchildren; Ariel H. Murray (Ronnie) of Summerville, SC, Savannah F. Haselden (Tom) of Philadelphia PA, and PFC Drayton K. Haselden stationed at Fort Hood Texas. great-grandchild; Gavin T. Powers of Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded in death by her husbands H.H. (Rex) Haselden and Paul W. Blackwell as well as her sister June V. Oliver. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now