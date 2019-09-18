Elizabeth Blitch Columbia, SC - Elizabeth "E Beth" Annabelle Blitch was born on November 8, 1954 and entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, 3926 Devine Street, Columbia 29205. She was a daughter of the late Joseph Henry and Roberta Breland Blitch formerly of Walterboro, SC. Her brother, Joseph Robert Blitch of Charleston, SC; nephew, Jay Blitch (Theresa) and two great-nephews, Dakota Blitch and Cameron (Leah) Blitch, survive her. In addition to her parents, her brother, William Luther Blitch, Walterboro, SC., preceded her in death. Elizabeth graduated from the University of South Carolina with a business degree. She worked for over 30 years as a paralegal for the McNair Law Firm and retired in 2014 after an extended illness. Elizabeth's faith was paramount to her life. She was a member of Washington Street United Methodist Church and more recently attended Faith United Methodist. She was an avid reader and gardener and loved to travel. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019