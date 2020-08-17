Elizabeth Brown Ladson - The relatives and friends of Ms. Elizabeth Brown are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 NOON, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Family Cemetery, Cainhoy, SC. Viewing will be held from 5:00PM - 7:00PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the mortuary. Ms. Brown leaves to cherish in her memory, four children, Juliette Thornhill, Abigail McCollum, Rufus M. Brown, Jr. (deceased), and Donna Brown; grandchildren, Michael, Kishonya (K.C.), Shawnda, Tarik (T.J.), Deja, and Kaleese; eleven great-grandchildren; six great-great- grandchildren; siblings, Deacon Esau Failey, and Patricia Middleton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
