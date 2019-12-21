|
Elizabeth Butler Graves Vance, SC - Elizabeth Butler Graves, 97, entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 21, 2019. A Graveside service will be held 11 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Island Cemetery with Reverend Justin Ritter officiating. Elizabeth was born in Loris, SC on August 25, 1922 to the late Beulah Bannister Butler and Lonnie Howard Butler. Elizabeth graduated from Providence High School and Winthrop College and taught school for several years, followed by employment at the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Company. At time of retirement she was dental assistant to Dr. John M. Butler, her brother. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church and was active in the Faithful Adult Sunday School Class and Providence United Methodist Women. Elizabeth was chosen as UMW woman of the year in 2016. Widow of Lonnie Graves, she was preceded in death by her brother Dr. John M. Butler. Survivors include her nephew, Jonathan (Sami) Butler; niece, Elizabeth (Rob) Duren; all of Mt Pleasant; great-nephews, John, Robert and Michael Butler, Aidan Brion and Troy Duren; great-nieces, Daphne Brion and Sophia Duren. Memorials may be made to Island Cemetery, 189 Grans Place Lane, Santee, SC 29142 or to Providence UMC, 2988 Bass Drive, Santee, SC 29142.Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019