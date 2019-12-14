|
|
Elizabeth C. McCall Murray WALTERBORO - Elizabeth C. McCall Murray (Liz) of Walterboro, SC transitioned from this life at her home on December 9, 2019. Liz was born in Charleston, SC on Jan. 14, 1937, the daughter of the late Priestly McCall and the late Alada Batchelor McCall. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School and Avery Institute's class of 1954. She furthered her education in the fields of Elementary Education and Mathematics at Allen University & SC State College. Liz educated countless youth in Norcross, Georgia then in various Charleston Co. schools. Upon marrying the late Rev. James E. Murray, Liz relocated to Walterboro in 1974, became the First Lady of Aimwell & Hopewell Presbyterian Churches and taught in Colleton Co. schools for 32 years. She is survived by a niece, Alada M. Shinault-Small; nephews, Akil O.B. Small & Ankhma Tchaas Small (Porscha) and a host of many other relatives and friends. Home-Going Celebration will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at Aimwell Presbyterian Church, 8925 Charleston Hwy., Round O, SC at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Perry Griffin Pastor and Eulogist. Interment, Heavenly Rest Memorial Garden, Walterboro. The body will lie in state at the church the day of service from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service. A public viewing will be held TODAY at the Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. A service of Dignity has been entrusted to Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home of Walterboro, SC. 843-549-5933. "The House of Quality & Excellence" www.stephensfuneralhomes.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019