Elizabeth C. Mitchum Summerville - Elizabeth C. Mitchum, 98, of Summerville, wife of the late John Charles Mitchum, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her daughters home. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 139 Faith Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Elizabeth was born on February 7, 1921 in St. Matthews, SC, daughter of the late William Jacob and Marie Jones Crider. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Survivors include: daughter: Joyce Staten (Larry) of Pontotoc, MS; granddaughter: Daphne Staten of Pontotoc, MS; two great grandchildren: Ryder Kate Aspon and Madalyn Elizabeth Staten both of Pontotoc, MS; and special family friend: Pamela Smith (Wendel) of Summerville. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by four brothers and one sister. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 26, 2019