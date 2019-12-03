Home

R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Luke's Cemetery
14477 Benns Church Blvd
Smithfield, VA

Elizabeth Callcote Johnson Mathers


1914 - 2019
Elizabeth Callcote Johnson Mathers Obituary
Elizabeth Callcote Johnson Mathers MT. PLEASANT, SC - Elizabeth Callcote Johnson Mathers, died November 29, 2019. Born in Isle of Wight County, Virginia on July 28,1914, she was the only child of the Honorable Albert Sidney Johnson, Esq. and Elizabeth Littleton Batten Johnson. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Alexander Lamond Mathers, M.D. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 2 PM at St. Luke's Cemetery, 14477 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA 23430. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
