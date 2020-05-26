Elizabeth Colleton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Colleton McClellanville, SC - The family of Mrs. Elizabeth S. Colleton announces her passing on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Mrs. Colleton was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Thomas L. Colleton, Sr.; her son, Mr. Joseph E. "Buckshot" Colleton; and her parents, Mr. Joseph E. Simmons and Mrs. Dolly Harrell-Simmons. She is survived by her children, Mrs. Gloria C. Simmons (Melvin), Mr. Thomas L. Colleton, Jr. (Elaine), The Honorable Mayor Miriam C. Green (Robert), Mr. Gregory B. Colleton (Julia), Mr. Curtis A. Colleton (Valencia), Ms. Ardell L. Powell, Mr. Kevin L. Colleton (Erica) and Ms. Lou Thelma Manigult; 25 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Colleton was 95 years old. Viewing for Mrs. Colleton will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Awendaw Senior Citizen's Center Chapel 6655 Hwy 17 N. Awendaw, SC. A private service will be held for the family. The celebration of life services for Mrs. Colleton will be available via livestreaming on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:30PM. at www.dickersonmortuary.net. Select the Facebook icon at the top of the page. Elizabeth is resting in the care and comfort of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Awendaw Senior Citizen's Center Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
available via livestreaming at www.dickersonmortuary.net .
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved