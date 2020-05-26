Elizabeth Colleton McClellanville, SC - The family of Mrs. Elizabeth S. Colleton announces her passing on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Mrs. Colleton was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Thomas L. Colleton, Sr.; her son, Mr. Joseph E. "Buckshot" Colleton; and her parents, Mr. Joseph E. Simmons and Mrs. Dolly Harrell-Simmons. She is survived by her children, Mrs. Gloria C. Simmons (Melvin), Mr. Thomas L. Colleton, Jr. (Elaine), The Honorable Mayor Miriam C. Green (Robert), Mr. Gregory B. Colleton (Julia), Mr. Curtis A. Colleton (Valencia), Ms. Ardell L. Powell, Mr. Kevin L. Colleton (Erica) and Ms. Lou Thelma Manigult; 25 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Colleton was 95 years old. Viewing for Mrs. Colleton will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Awendaw Senior Citizen's Center Chapel 6655 Hwy 17 N. Awendaw, SC. A private service will be held for the family. The celebration of life services for Mrs. Colleton will be available via livestreaming on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:30PM. at www.dickersonmortuary.net. Select the Facebook icon at the top of the page. Elizabeth is resting in the care and comfort of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.