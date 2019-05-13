Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Elizabeth (Betsy) Dalton Obituary
Elizabeth (Betsy) Dalton Goose Creek - Elizabeth (Betsy) Smith Dalton, 69, wife of Michael Roy Dalton, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at the Chapel at The Village at Summerville, Thursday afternoon, May 16, 2019 at 2 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Betsy was born January 2, 1950, the daughter of the late Albert L. Smith and the late Virginia Lowder Smith. She loved reading, going on trips, fishing and nursing. Betsy loved her family and grandkids and always loved to take care of everyone. She was active in church growing up and continued her Christian beliefs in nursing and throughout the community. Survivors include her loving husband, Michael Dalton of Goose Creek; her son, Matt Lee Dalton, Sr. of Moncks Corner; her daughter, Amy Dalton Broadway of Mount Pleasant; and four grandchildren, Matthew Lee Dalton, Jr., Reid Dalton Broadway, Madeline Clark Broadway and Justin Michael Dalton. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 14, 2019
