Elizabeth Deas Heyward
Elizabeth Deas Heyward Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Elizabeth "Meta" Deas Heyward are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Red Top Community Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Heyward is survived by her children, Anthony VanDyke (Lorraine), Gerald VanDyke (Shirley) and Shannek Dover; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Van Dyke, Iris Sumpter, Althea Wright; a godchild, Jeanette Wilson; brother-in-law, James Dover; sister-in-law, Lilian VanDyke; special nieces, Denise Gregory, Sharon VanDyke, Alexandria Speaks, Taneisha Watkins and Kristin Gibbs; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that everyone please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Red Top Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

