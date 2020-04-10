|
Elizabeth Fail Carroll Ladson - Elizabeth Fail Carroll, 78, of Ladson, South Carolina, widow of Zonell Carroll, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 10, 2020. Her graveside service will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Elizabeth was born September 21, 1941 in Bamberg, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ossie R. Fail, Sr. and Minnie Bell Elkins. She was a salesperson at Piggly Wiggly as well as Krispy Kreme. Elizabeth was a strong woman of faith and her life was much about attending church at the Miles Road Baptist Church in Summerville. She is survived by one son, Kenneth T. Carroll of Goose Creek, SC; two daughters, Robin Lynn Smith of Summerville, SC and Sharon L. Smith (Sam) of Ladson, SC; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Stewart (LeRoy) of Bamberg, SC and Helen Webb (Geary) of Calabash, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Deborah Williams, two brothers, Ossie R. Fail, Jr. and Jimmy B. Fail. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to: Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC, 29485. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 11, 2020