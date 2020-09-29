Elizabeth Gadsden Anderson Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Elizabeth Gadsden Anderson are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Anderson is survived by her beloved husband, Reverend Heyward Anderson; children, Charles Gadsden (Barbara) of Orangeburg, SC, Joseph Gadsden (Debra) of Charleston, SC, Carol James (Jeffery) of Brooklyn, NY, Michael Anderson (Mae) of Goose Creek, SC, Johnny Anderson (Joy) of PA, Lamont Anderson (Sherry) of Brooklyn, NY; brothers, John Gadsden of Charleston, SC and Clarence Gadsden (Wanda) of Richmond, VA; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
