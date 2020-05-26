Elizabeth Green Grant
Elizabeth Green Grant Johns Island, SC - Elizabeth Green Grant, of Johns Island, born to the late Leon Green and the late Pearl Green Chisholm. Elizabeth went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Ms. Grant is survived by her caretaker/cousin Catherine F. Seymour, Sister-in-Law Orrie Green (late Cornelius Green), nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. A viewing will be held on March 27, 2020 at Walker's Mortuary 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island from 5p.m. to 7p.m. A graveside service will be held at Hebron-Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 11a.m. next to Abundant Life Church of God and Christ, 4062 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, Johns Island, SC Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
