Elizabeth Holler Charleston - Elizabeth (Beth) Cobb Holler, 94, widow of Adlai Cornwell (A.C.) Holler, Jr., D. Min., Chaplain, Colonel, USAF, Retired, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Memorial services will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church at 1:30 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 Spell Chapel. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 PM until 1:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 592, Summerville, SC 29484 or to Bethany UMC, 118 W. 3rd South Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Beth was born December 11, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA, the only child of the late Clarence Esmond Cobb and Christine Lucille Mulkey Cobb Jones, of Westminster, SC. Her childhood was spent in Westminster, SC; she attended Anderson College and worked at Bell Aircraft in Atlanta during World War II. She married in 1948 and supported her husband through Duke Divinity School, working in C. Brooks Law Firm. Thereafter, she was active as an Air Force Chaplain's wife 1952-1982, during which time she established a home in twenty different places, including pre-state Alaska, Italy, and Spain; she served as a single parent during Chaplain Holler's tour in Vietnam; and the couple retired in Charleston, where Dr. and Mrs. Holler served Bethany UMC another ten-plus years after "retirement." Although she was a Life Master in bridge, her proudest accomplishments have always been the volunteer activities in which she has participated wherever she lived, most recent and notable of them that until she quit driving her weekly route in her early nineties, she was the longest-serving volunteer at Meals on Wheels of Summerville, having been active there for thirty-six of its nearly thirty-eight years. Mrs. Holler is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (husband, James Styerwalt); son, Adlai Stephen (wife, Lynn Dennis); daughter, Stephanie; granddaughter, Carolyn Elizabeth Holler Bell (husband, Brandon Bell); and was looking forward to the birth this month of her great-grandson, Ace Bell. Beth was a truly remarkable woman and her loving kindness, open spirit, and impish sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020