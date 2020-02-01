|
Elizabeth Horlbeck Edisto Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Elizabeth L. Horlbeck are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at New First Missionary Baptist Church, 1644 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC. Interment - New First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Edisto Island, SC. A Wake Service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Mrs. Horlbeck is survived by her son, Eric Scott; granddaughter, Erica R. Scott; siblings, Marie Bligen, Mary Adelana, Sandhi Santin, Curtis Smalls, William Scott, Raymond Smalls, Dexter Smalls, Kelvin Smalls and McKelvey Smalls; aunt, Mary McKelvey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020