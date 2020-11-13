1/1
Elizabeth Jean Chittum
1927 - 2020
Elizabeth Jean Chittum DOBSON, NC - Elizabeth "Betty" Jean (Speer) Chittum, 93, of Dobson, NC, died on November 11, 2020 following a brief illness. Betty was born August 23, 1927 in Orlando, FL. Betty was the daughter of the late Eugene M. Speer and Myrtle E. Speer. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara A. Brame and her husband, Harold T. Chittum, Jr. Survivors include her son, Harold T. Chittum, III (Jaymie), daughters, Ann E. Chittum and Janet Chittum Sosnowski, granddaughters, Cornelia Sosnowski Prescott (Corey) and Anna Sosnowski Finch (Parker), great-grandchildren, Grace Elizabeth Prescott, Rhett Christian Finch and Bradford Thomas Prescott. Betty attended Orlando High School and was graduated from The University of Texas. She was a life-long member of the AOPi Sorority. She was also a fifty- year member of The Berean Sunday School class at the First Presbyterian Church in Orlando. After college, Betty married the love of her life, Hal, and together they loved and raised their 3 children, Hal, Ann and Janet. Hal and Betty were married for fifty-two years. Betty lived her later years in Charleston, SC and in Dobson, NC. A service for Betty will be held at a later date in Charleston, SC. To sign the online guest book, please visit our website www.daviefh.com. Davie Funeral and Cremation of Yadkinville are honored to serve the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mackie-Sinclair-Hawkins Funeral & Crematory Service, Inc
2001 W Main St
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-8871
