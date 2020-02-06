Home

Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Payne Church
1560 Camp Rd.
James Island, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Payne Church
1560 Camp Rd.
James Island, SC
Elizabeth Jenkins Wilder Obituary
Elizabeth Jenkins Wilder MANHATTAN, NY - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Elizabeth Jenkins Wilder are invited to attend her Funeral Services on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11am in Payne Church, 1560 Camp Rd., James Island, SC., Rev. Josephine P. Richardson, Interim Pastor. Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 4-6pm. Mrs. Wilder will lie in state at the church 10 am Saturday until the hour of service. Mrs. Wilder leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Tiza Wilder, Olivia (Elroyd) Wright and Beatrice Washington; brother, Simon Jenkins, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Celia Wilder, Carolyn (Donell) Gourdine and Ruth (Kenneth) Davis; brothers-in-law, Carl Davis, Sr., Bobby Fludd, Harold Wilder, Perry Wilder, Horace Wilder and Bobby (Emmajean) Wilder; special niece, Mrs. Rosalie Magwood; grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -