Elizabeth Johnson Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Elizabeth Johnson and those of her father, Freddie Johnson, Sr.; those of her siblings, Genorthia S. A. Hammond, Furman (Wilhelmenia) Johnson, Sr., Virginia Nesmith, James Darryl (Diane) Johnson, Floyd Johnson,(CH Col) Milton (Naomi) Johnson, Pearl (Earl) Davis, Pauline M. Johnson, II, and Fredricker Johnson are invited to attend her home going service on Sunday, May 19, 2019, 11:00AM at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3914 Dorchester Rd., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Nazareth A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Andrews, SC. Ms. Johnson will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 18, 2019