Elizabeth "Betsy" L. Crandell Mt. Pleasant - Elizabeth L. Crandell, "Betsy", 69, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Edward Oliver Crandell IV, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 18, 2020. Her memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Point Hope United Methodist Church, 3404 Turgot Lane at 10:00 am. Those attending are to wear masks and maintain social distance. The service will also be streamed live on the Church's Facebook page at 10am EST<https://www.facebook.com/PointHopeUMC/. Entombment at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Betsy was born August 5, 1950 in Knoxville, Tennessee, daughter of Betty Jane Cate Lytton and the late James O. Lytton. She graduated from University of Georgia, majoring in Child Development and was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority. Betsy retired as a Special Education Teacher and Administrator for Special Education Services. She was a member of Point Hope United Methodist Church. She is survived by husband, Ed Crandell of Mt. Pleasant, SC; mother, Betty Cate Lytton of Jackson, TN; daughter, Bethany Crandell Goodier (Christopher Gill Goodier) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Jeannie Lytton Luckey (Rege Keenan Luckey) of Humboldt, TN; grandchildren, Carson Elizabeth Goodier and Grayson Gill Goodier both of Mt. Pleasant, SC and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jamie Catherine Lytton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 www.psp.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 www.stjude.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.