Elizabeth L. Echols TUKWILA, WA - Elizabeth L Echols, formerly of Ladson South Carolina, passed away in the arms of her children on 6 March in Tukwila Washington. She was 85. Beth was preceded in death by her parents Susan Kemp Lewis and Colonel Lawrence Lee Lewis. Beth is survived by her son James R. Echols, Jr and daughter-in-law Jeannette Echols of Jacksonville FL; daughter Diana E. Echols and daughter-in-law Penny Gillen, of Tukwila WA; sisters Joanne Bell of Harrisonburg VA, Trisha Cook of River Ridge, LA, brother Larry Lewis of Lafayette LA, four wonderful grandchildren, Marlee, Anne Marie, Olivia, and Jennifer Echols., as well as five nieces and nephews. She loved them all dearly. Beth was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and moved to many places traveling with her Air Force family. She graduated from the American High School in Paris and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Duquesne University. After raising her children, Beth returned to school and earned a master's degree in Education from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. She worked for over twenty years in the Dorchester District II Department of Education helping students achieve their best potential. Beth was smart, witty, an incredible athlete and artist and did well at any endeavor she chose to take up. In her youth she was an avid golfer and then as she got older turned to art. Her watercolor paintings of the seashore and local Charleston sites are hanging in the homes of many lucky family and friends. She was also a rock hound and amateur gemologist, turning her hard-found treasure into jewelry and exhibition pieces. Beth was a proud member of Mensa and one of her mottos' was "the truly educated never graduate". She loved dogs, particularly black labs, and we know she was greeted by her beloved Eva as she entered Heaven. She is missed deeply. The family will have a private memorial in the future. In lieu of flowers, they ask for donations to the Franciscan Foundation or your local SPCA.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020