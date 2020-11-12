1/
Elizabeth Leviner Harley
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Leviner Harley Charleston - Elizabeth Leviner Harley, 97, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late William J. Harley, Sr., entered into eternal rest Monday, November 9, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 in Bethany United Methodist Church, James Island, 1853 Maybank Hwy. at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Harleyville Cemetery, South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville, SC. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street. We ask that visitors please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Elizabeth was born May 22, 1923 in McBee, South Carolina, one of five children of the late Gurley Leviner and the late Margaret Smith Leviner. Driven by her faith, she was a devoted member of Bethany UMC, never missing an opportunity to volunteer or help others in need. For many years she worked in sales at Kerrison's Department Store of West of the Ashley, but her true passion was working outside in her garden, guaranteed to bring a warm smile to her face anytime her prized azaleas and camellias were brought up in conversation. Elizabeth is survived by her son, William J. Harley, Jr. (Diane) of Reevesville, SC; grandsons, Kevin Harley (Christi) of Summerville, SC and William J. Harley III (Mykal) of St. George, SC; seven great-grandchildren: William J. Harley IV, Meredith Harley, Rachel Harley, Rebeccah Harley, Elliot Harley, Angus Harley and Crystal Parish; and two great-great-grandchildren, Logan Masterson and Connor Harley. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved