Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Liza" Loadholt Valero Mt. Pleasant - Elizabeth "Liza" Loadholt Valero, 52, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Art Valero passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A Celebration of Liza's Life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm until time of service. A private family burial will be held at Myrtle Grove. Liza was born November 5, 1966 in Radford, Virginia, daughter of Claude Boyd Loadholt, Sr. and Elizabeth "Liz" Patterson Loadholt. She graduated from Wando High School and the University of South Carolina. Liza was an accomplished equestrian, riding horses and competing in her youth as a hunter jumper. She eventually moved on to training young riders and sharing her passion for the sport and love of horses. Liza was a successful and well-respected real estate agent and was Vice President of Business Development with AgentOwned Realty Company. Liza never stopped applying her determination and intellect to develop new talents. She surprised everyone (and horrified her mom) with her role as a professional poker player. Liza won her way into the World Series of Poker two years in a row. Her cancer diagnosis stalled her professional poker career but never overshadowed her enthusiasm for life and love for her family. These last few years, Liza played league tennis and she greatly enjoyed sharing the love of tennis with her daughter Eliza. One of her greatest legacies was the unconditional love and guidance she gave to all her children throughout their lives. The impact of Liza's life will forever be remembered by her loving husband, children, parents, brother and all who were blessed to have known her. She is survived by her husband, Art Valero of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sons, Wilson Antley and Owen Antley both of Charleston, SC; daughter, Eliza Valero of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her parents, Boyd and Liz Patterson Loadholt of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, Claude Loadholt of Mt. Pleasant, SC and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of Liza's favorite charities, Danny and Ron's Rescue, P.O. Box 604, Camden, SC 29021, a 501C3 non-profit dog rescue dedicated to saving and finding homes for dogs in need.



