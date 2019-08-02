Elizabeth Loadholt "Liza" Valero

Guest Book
  • "To the Loadholt, Antley and Valero families. Liza your..."
    - Wendy Hiott Rogers
  • "Dear Liz. Condolences to say the least. Family is..."
    - louis russo
  • "My deepest sympathy for your loss. Keeping all of you in my..."
    - Susan Kraber
  •  
    - Carl Mullinax
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief...."
    - Carl Mullinax
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Obituary
Elizabeth "Liza" Loadholt Valero Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Elizabeth "Liza" Loadholt Valero are invited to attend the Celebration of Liza's Life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm until time of service. A private family burial will be held at Myrtle Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of Liza's favorite charities, Danny and Ron's Rescue, P.O. Box 604, Camden, SC 29021, a 501C3 non-profit dog rescue dedicated to saving and finding homes for dogs in need. www.DannyRonsRescue.org/Donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019
