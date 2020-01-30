|
Elizabeth Manigault N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Smalls Manigault and those her husband, Mr. Robert Manigault, Jr. (who preceded her in death) and those of her children; Gloria (Jimmy) Nelson (both who preceded her in death),Carlotta(Reginald) LeSeane, Carlton (Myra) Manigault, Emmette (Carla) Manigault, Kenneth (Claudia) Manigault, Wendell Manigault, Paulette (Richard) Vanderhorst and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Services to be held on Saturday, February 01, 2020 11AM at the Charity Missionary Baptist Church 1544 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston, SC. An informal visitation will be held on Friday, January 31,2020 from 6PM-8PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020