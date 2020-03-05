|
|
Elizabeth "Janie" McPherson Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Elizabeth "Janie" McPherson are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Refuge Bibleway Church, 215 E. 4th N. Street, Summerville, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. McPherson is survived by her children, Michael Seabrook, Melvin Seabrook, William McPherson (Lethacia), Vanessa McPherson-Washington, Pamela McPherson-Davis (Jerome), Curtis McPherson (Greta), Rudolph Meggett and Anita White; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020