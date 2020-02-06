|
Elizabeth Pinckney Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Ms. Elizabeth Pinckney and those of her beloved children, Edward Frazier(Mary), Lou Edna Frazier, Clara Frazier, Maznline Legare (Rubin), Evelyn Pinckney, JoAnne Cohen, James Pinckney (Sharon), Queen Owens, Grealin Pinckney (Delores), Vera Denise Pinckney, and Dexter Pinckney are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 12 NOON, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Baptist Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Calvary Church Cemetery. Ms. Pinckney will lie in state from 11 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mrs. Pinckney will be at Walker's Mortuary today from 3PM to 7PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020