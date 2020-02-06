Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
The Baptist Center
3275 Old Pond Road
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Elizabeth Pinckney Obituary
Elizabeth Pinckney Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Ms. Elizabeth Pinckney and those of her beloved children, Edward Frazier(Mary), Lou Edna Frazier, Clara Frazier, Maznline Legare (Rubin), Evelyn Pinckney, JoAnne Cohen, James Pinckney (Sharon), Queen Owens, Grealin Pinckney (Delores), Vera Denise Pinckney, and Dexter Pinckney are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 12 NOON, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Baptist Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Calvary Church Cemetery. Ms. Pinckney will lie in state from 11 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mrs. Pinckney will be at Walker's Mortuary today from 3PM to 7PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020
