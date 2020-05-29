Elizabeth Q. Brown
Elizabeth Q. Brown Awendaw - Mrs. Elizabeth Q. Brown, 84, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020 Residence: 1030 Beehive Rd., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mrs. Brown is the wife of Mrs. Christopher Brown, III; and the mother of Mrs. Celia Veasy (Billie), Ms. Collette Brown, Mr. Kevin (Jeanette), Mr. Barry Brown (Yvette), Mrs. Jackie Roper (George), Ms. Ann Brown, and Mr. Whitney Brown. Mrs. Brown worked as a Shipping and Receiving Technician. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
