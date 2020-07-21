Elizabeth R. Owens N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Elizabeth R. Owens and of her son, Mr. Jerome Rivers (Jennie); Sisters, Rebecca Powell and Queenie Spann West, nieces, nephews, and cousins are invited to attend her graveside services on Thusday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00AM in Poplar Hill Cemetery, Cross, SC. A walk through will be observed on this evening from 6-8PM. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Avenue, N. Charleston, SC. Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
