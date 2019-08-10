Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Rutledge "Elise" Pinckney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Elise" Rutledge Pinckney Mt. Pleasant - Elizabeth "Elise" Rutledge Pinckney, daughter of Edward Rutledge and Louise Cleveland Pinckney, died Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Glasgow, Virginia on February 24, 1925. She spent her long life in Charleston, SC and Flat Rock, NC, where every summer she opened her cottage"Hemlocks" to her many friends and cousins. In 1945, she graduated from the College of Charleston and she followed that with a master's degree in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She put her degrees to work as the editor of the "South Carolina Historical Magazine" from 1975-1986 to which she contributed many historical articles all the years. In 1972 while working with the South Carolina Historical Society she, assisted by Marvin H. Zahmiser, published a new and complete edition of the letters of Eliza Lucas Pinckney. Earlier she had written the books "Thomas and Elizabeth Lamboll" and "Early Charleston Gardeners". Also she contributed numerous articles to the "Post and Courier" and the "Times News" of Hendersonville, NC. She has been an active member of many local and national societies and a life long member of St. Michael's Church, where a service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 10:00 am, following which family and friends may gather in the Parish Hall. A burial will follow at a later date in St. John in the Wilderness in Flat Rock, NC. Elise is survived by her sister Sarah, Mrs. Philip St. George Ambler, of Mt. Pleasant, SC. The family wishes to thank the very attentive staff of the entire Sandpiper Village. Memorials may be made to an organization of your choice. Visit our guestbook at



Elizabeth "Elise" Rutledge Pinckney Mt. Pleasant - Elizabeth "Elise" Rutledge Pinckney, daughter of Edward Rutledge and Louise Cleveland Pinckney, died Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Glasgow, Virginia on February 24, 1925. She spent her long life in Charleston, SC and Flat Rock, NC, where every summer she opened her cottage"Hemlocks" to her many friends and cousins. In 1945, she graduated from the College of Charleston and she followed that with a master's degree in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She put her degrees to work as the editor of the "South Carolina Historical Magazine" from 1975-1986 to which she contributed many historical articles all the years. In 1972 while working with the South Carolina Historical Society she, assisted by Marvin H. Zahmiser, published a new and complete edition of the letters of Eliza Lucas Pinckney. Earlier she had written the books "Thomas and Elizabeth Lamboll" and "Early Charleston Gardeners". Also she contributed numerous articles to the "Post and Courier" and the "Times News" of Hendersonville, NC. She has been an active member of many local and national societies and a life long member of St. Michael's Church, where a service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 10:00 am, following which family and friends may gather in the Parish Hall. A burial will follow at a later date in St. John in the Wilderness in Flat Rock, NC. Elise is survived by her sister Sarah, Mrs. Philip St. George Ambler, of Mt. Pleasant, SC. The family wishes to thank the very attentive staff of the entire Sandpiper Village. Memorials may be made to an organization of your choice. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close