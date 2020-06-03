Elizabeth Seabrook Burgess Smalls CHICAGO, IL - Elizabeth Burgess Smalls, 86, formerly of Johns Island and Charleston, SC, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The daughter of the Late Willie and Irene Capers Seabrook. She is survived by her four children, Virginia S. Gray of North Charleston, SC, Doris M. Cutler, Karen Burgess-Howze and Carl Anthony Burgess all of Chicago, Il. Her siblings, Charles (Cherry Dell) Seabrook and Leroy (Gardenia) Seabrook of Charleston, SC and Rev. Irene S. (Hershel) Denson of Ladson, SC. sister-in-law, Janice Seabrook of Chicago, Il. Willie James Seabrook, Martha C. Brookins and Elnora S. Pelzer, all preceded her in death. She leaves eight grandchildren, five great-grands, and two great-great-grands, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Final arrangements will be made and held in Chicago. Memorial service will be announced later. To send Condolences to the family, Donations to The Alzheimer's Association and signing the Guest Book, visit at https://tinyurl.com/.lizbsmalls (Rev. Denson (843)819-1673). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.